On Tuesday, Jacob Stallings (batting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .187 with six doubles and 13 walks.

This year, Stallings has recorded at least one hit in 17 of 37 games (45.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 37 games this season.

Stallings has driven in a run in six games this season (16.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .210 AVG .156 .286 OBP .278 .242 SLG .244 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings