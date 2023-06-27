Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jacob Stallings (batting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .187 with six doubles and 13 walks.
- This year, Stallings has recorded at least one hit in 17 of 37 games (45.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 37 games this season.
- Stallings has driven in a run in six games this season (16.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.210
|AVG
|.156
|.286
|OBP
|.278
|.242
|SLG
|.244
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
