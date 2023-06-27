Tuesday, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 13, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Reds.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .229 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 25 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 39), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (33.3%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .265 AVG .197 .342 OBP .244 .471 SLG .342 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 9 RBI 7 26/7 K/BB 26/5 6 SB 8

