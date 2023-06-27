Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 13, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Reds.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .229 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 25 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 39), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (33.3%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.265
|AVG
|.197
|.342
|OBP
|.244
|.471
|SLG
|.342
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|26/7
|K/BB
|26/5
|6
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
