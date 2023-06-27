Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins play the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 14, when he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .190 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 28 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Segura has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (27.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.216
|AVG
|.165
|.298
|OBP
|.218
|.245
|SLG
|.223
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/12
|K/BB
|18/5
|4
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (100 total, 1.3 per game).
- Whitlock (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
