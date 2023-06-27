Tuesday, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins play the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .190 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.

Segura has picked up a hit in 28 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Segura has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this season (27.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .216 AVG .165 .298 OBP .218 .245 SLG .223 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 5 16/12 K/BB 18/5 4 SB 1

