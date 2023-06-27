The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .250.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), including five multi-hit games (12.8%).

He has homered in one of 39 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .271 AVG .220 .297 OBP .291 .357 SLG .380 5 XBH 5 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings