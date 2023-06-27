Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .250.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), including five multi-hit games (12.8%).
- He has homered in one of 39 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.297
|OBP
|.291
|.357
|SLG
|.380
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (100 total, 1.3 per game).
- Whitlock (4-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
