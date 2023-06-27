Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 77 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Read More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 67 hits, batting .247 this season with 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 97th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Soler has recorded a hit in 44 of 75 games this year (58.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (20.0%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (24.0%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had an RBI in 25 games this year (33.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 of 75 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .206 AVG .289 .278 OBP .407 .434 SLG .615 15 XBH 18 8 HR 13 19 RBI 26 35/13 K/BB 37/24 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings