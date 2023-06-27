Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 77 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 67 hits, batting .247 this season with 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 97th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Soler has recorded a hit in 44 of 75 games this year (58.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (24.0%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had an RBI in 25 games this year (33.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 75 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.206
|AVG
|.289
|.278
|OBP
|.407
|.434
|SLG
|.615
|15
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|26
|35/13
|K/BB
|37/24
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (100 total, 1.3 per game).
- Whitlock (4-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
