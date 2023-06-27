The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.500 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .944, fueled by an OBP of .451 to go with a slugging percentage of .493. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

In 82.2% of his 73 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 29 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 33 .430 AVG .364 .466 OBP .434 .510 SLG .473 10 XBH 9 1 HR 2 23 RBI 14 4/11 K/BB 11/13 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings