Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.500 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .944, fueled by an OBP of .451 to go with a slugging percentage of .493. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Arraez enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- In 82.2% of his 73 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 29 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|33
|.430
|AVG
|.364
|.466
|OBP
|.434
|.510
|SLG
|.473
|10
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|14
|4/11
|K/BB
|11/13
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (100 total, 1.3 per game).
- Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.