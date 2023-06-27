Tuesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (40-39) and the Miami Marlins (45-34) at Fenway Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 27.

The probable pitchers are Garrett Whitlock (4-2) for the Red Sox and Sandy Alcantara (2-6) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Marlins were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Marlins have won in 20, or 51.3%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Miami has been victorious 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging four runs per game (316 total), Miami is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Marlins have the 12th-ranked ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule