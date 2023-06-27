The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +100 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run over/under is listed for the game.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Marlins were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks. Miami games have finished below the set point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this span was 7.5 runs.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those games.

Miami has entered 32 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 14-18 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 35 of 78 chances this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-16 20-18 21-16 23-18 35-24 9-10

