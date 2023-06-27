The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox, on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.

Miami ranks 21st in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Miami has scored 316 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Miami averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of just 1.258 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (2-6) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates L 3-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Home Bryan Hoeing Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Braxton Garrett - 6/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello 6/30/2023 Braves - Away Bryan Hoeing Jared Shuster 7/1/2023 Braves - Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves - Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider

