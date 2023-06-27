How to Watch the Marlins vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox, on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Marlins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.
- Miami ranks 21st in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Miami has scored 316 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- Miami averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of just 1.258 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (2-6) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Kevin Gausman
|6/22/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Mitch Keller
|6/23/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-1
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Luis Ortiz
|6/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/25/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|6/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|-
|6/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brayan Bello
|6/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Bryan Hoeing
|Jared Shuster
|7/1/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Charlie Morton
|7/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Spencer Strider
