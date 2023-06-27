On Tuesday, June 27, Masataka Yoshida's Boston Red Sox (40-39) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (45-34) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock - BOS (4-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (2-6, 5.17 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Marlins' game versus the Red Sox but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Marlins (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to take down the Red Sox with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Arraez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 17 out of the 31 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Red Sox have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Jean Segura 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.