The Boston Red Sox host the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luis Arraez and others in this contest.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 111 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .399/.451/.493 on the year.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .500 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 67 hits with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .247/.345/.524 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Garrett Whitlock Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Whitlock Stats

The Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (4-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.

Whitlock will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Whitlock Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jun. 21 7.0 8 4 4 6 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 14 7.0 6 2 2 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 9 6.1 7 2 1 6 1 vs. Rays Jun. 3 4.2 6 4 4 5 2 at Diamondbacks May. 27 5.0 3 1 1 4 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 80 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .279/.357/.449 so far this year.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1

