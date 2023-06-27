The Miami Marlins (45-34) will look for another big outing from a hitter on a roll versus the Boston Red Sox (40-39) on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park. Jazz Chisholm is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Garrett Whitlock (4-2) for the Red Sox and Sandy Alcantara (2-6) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (4-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (2-6, 5.17 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.17, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.

Alcantara is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the season.

Alcantara will look to extend a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox's Whitlock (4-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.4 walks per nine across eight games.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Whitlock has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

