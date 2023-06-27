After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .233 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Fortes has had a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).

He has homered in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 13 games this season (25.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .247 AVG .221 .304 OBP .261 .301 SLG .349 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 7 9/6 K/BB 25/5 2 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings