Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .233 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Fortes has had a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).
- He has homered in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 13 games this season (25.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.247
|AVG
|.221
|.304
|OBP
|.261
|.301
|SLG
|.349
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|9/6
|K/BB
|25/5
|2
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (100 total, 1.3 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
