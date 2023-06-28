Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.326 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kaleb Ort. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .282 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- De La Cruz enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- In 49 of 74 games this season (66.2%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 26 games this year (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.326
|AVG
|.240
|.362
|OBP
|.298
|.482
|SLG
|.390
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|39/9
|K/BB
|41/13
|0
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Ort (1-1) to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago White Sox while giving up one hit.
