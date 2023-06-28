On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.326 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kaleb Ort. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort

Kaleb Ort TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .282 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

De La Cruz enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

In 49 of 74 games this season (66.2%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 26 games this year (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .326 AVG .240 .362 OBP .298 .482 SLG .390 14 XBH 12 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 39/9 K/BB 41/13 0 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings