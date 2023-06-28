As of now the Miami Dolphins have been given +2000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.

Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it allowed 337.8 yards per game (18th) on defense.

At home last season, the Dolphins were 6-2. Away, they were 3-6.

As the underdog, Miami picked up only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Dolphins Impact Players

In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

Jalen Ramsey totaled four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +650 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +12500 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1600 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +800

Odds are current as of June 28 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.