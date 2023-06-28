Dream vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 28
Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (5-7) play the Washington Mystics (8-5) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Dream vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-5)
|163
|-210
|+180
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-4.5)
|162.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-5.5)
|163.5
|-225
|+165
|Tipico
|Mystics (-5.5)
|163.5
|-220
|+170
Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- The Dream are 6-5-0 ATS this year.
- Washington has been favored by 4.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Atlanta has covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- This season, games featuring the Mystics have hit the over just twice.
- In the Dream's 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
