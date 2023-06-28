The Atlanta Dream (5-7) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Washington Mystics (8-5) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Wednesday, June 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Dream are coming off of a 110-80 loss to the Liberty in their most recent outing on Friday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8 Danielle Robinson Out Knee 5.3 1.8 1.8

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker is the Dream's top rebounder (7.3 per game), and she posts 15.5 points and 1.6 assists.

Allisha Gray is posting a team-best 17.8 points per contest. And she is producing 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 47.7% of her shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Rhyne Howard is posting 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 38.6% of her shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest (fifth in league).

Nia Coffey is posting 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 40% of her shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc (ninth in WNBA), with 1 triples per contest.

Haley Jones is the Dream's top assist person (3.4 per game), and she posts 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -4.5 162.5

