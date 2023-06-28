On Wednesday, Garrett Cooper (.476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Miami Marlins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kaleb Ort. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort

Kaleb Ort TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .252.

Cooper will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (39 of 59), with at least two hits 12 times (20.3%).

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (35.6%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (18.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (25.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .274 AVG .229 .305 OBP .274 .416 SLG .431 9 XBH 10 3 HR 6 16 RBI 19 32/4 K/BB 39/7 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings