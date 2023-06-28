Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Garrett Cooper (.476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Miami Marlins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kaleb Ort. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .252.
- Cooper will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (39 of 59), with at least two hits 12 times (20.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (35.6%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (18.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (25.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.274
|AVG
|.229
|.305
|OBP
|.274
|.416
|SLG
|.431
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|19
|32/4
|K/BB
|39/7
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Ort (1-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering one hit.
