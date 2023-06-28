Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After hitting .257 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Kaleb Ort) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .243.
- Chisholm has had a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), including multiple hits eight times (20.0%).
- He has homered in 17.5% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.0% of his games this season, Chisholm has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.0% of his games this year (14 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.265
|AVG
|.225
|.342
|OBP
|.276
|.471
|SLG
|.375
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|10
|26/7
|K/BB
|26/5
|6
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ort (1-1) starts for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when the righty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago White Sox while giving up only one hit.
