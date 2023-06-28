After hitting .257 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Kaleb Ort) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort

Kaleb Ort TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .243.

Chisholm has had a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), including multiple hits eight times (20.0%).

He has homered in 17.5% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 35.0% of his games this season, Chisholm has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.0% of his games this year (14 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .265 AVG .225 .342 OBP .276 .471 SLG .375 6 XBH 5 4 HR 3 9 RBI 10 26/7 K/BB 26/5 6 SB 8

Red Sox Pitching Rankings