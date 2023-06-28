The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Kaleb Ort and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort

Kaleb Ort TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .195.

In 29 of 60 games this season (48.3%) Segura has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In 60 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 10 games this year (16.7%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this year (28.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .216 AVG .176 .298 OBP .226 .245 SLG .259 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 6 16/12 K/BB 19/5 4 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings