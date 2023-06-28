Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Kaleb Ort and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Red Sox.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .195.
- In 29 of 60 games this season (48.3%) Segura has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In 60 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 10 games this year (16.7%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (28.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.216
|AVG
|.176
|.298
|OBP
|.226
|.245
|SLG
|.259
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|16/12
|K/BB
|19/5
|4
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ort (1-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago White Sox while giving up one hit.
