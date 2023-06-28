Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Joey Wendle and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Boston Red Sox and Kaleb Ort on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .274 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (25 of 40), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in one of 40 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 27.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.271
|AVG
|.278
|.297
|OBP
|.350
|.357
|SLG
|.426
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|13/6
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ort (1-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago White Sox while giving up only one hit.
