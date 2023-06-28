Joey Wendle and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Boston Red Sox and Kaleb Ort on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Wendle is batting .274 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

In 62.5% of his games this year (25 of 40), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in one of 40 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 27.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Home Away 21 GP 18 .271 AVG .278 .297 OBP .350 .357 SLG .426 5 XBH 5 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 13/6 1 SB 1

