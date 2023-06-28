Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Boston Red Sox, with Kaleb Ort on the mound, on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 69 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .250 with 34 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.2% of his 76 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (23.7%, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Soler has an RBI in 26 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.206
|AVG
|.293
|.278
|OBP
|.407
|.434
|SLG
|.614
|15
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|27
|35/13
|K/BB
|37/24
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ort (1-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago White Sox while giving up one hit.
