Jorge Soler -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Boston Red Sox, with Kaleb Ort on the mound, on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort

Kaleb Ort TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 69 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .250 with 34 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

In 59.2% of his 76 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (23.7%, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish).

Soler has an RBI in 26 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .206 AVG .293 .278 OBP .407 .434 SLG .614 15 XBH 19 8 HR 13 19 RBI 27 35/13 K/BB 37/24 0 SB 1

