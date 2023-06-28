Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luis Arraez (.565 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kaleb Ort. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.450), slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.945) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 26th in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.
- In 82.4% of his 74 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33.8% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.5% of his games this year (30 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.430
|AVG
|.366
|.466
|OBP
|.433
|.510
|SLG
|.478
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|15
|4/11
|K/BB
|12/13
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ort (1-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago White Sox while allowing just one hit.
