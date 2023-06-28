On Wednesday, Luis Arraez (.565 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kaleb Ort. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.450), slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.945) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 26th in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.

In 82.4% of his 74 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 4.1% of his games this season, and 1% of his chances at the plate.

In 33.8% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.5% of his games this year (30 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .430 AVG .366 .466 OBP .433 .510 SLG .478 10 XBH 10 1 HR 2 23 RBI 15 4/11 K/BB 12/13 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings