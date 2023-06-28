Wednesday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (40-40) matching up with the Miami Marlins (46-34) at 7:10 PM (on June 28). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Red Sox, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (3-2, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kaleb Ort (1-1, 5.79 ERA).

Marlins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 23 (67.6%) of those contests.

This season Miami has won 22 of its 33 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Miami ranks 23rd in the majors with 326 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

Marlins Schedule