The Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox will meet on Wednesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Justin Turner among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -120 +100 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been favored on the moneyline 34 total times this season. They've gone 23-11 in those games.

Miami has a record of 22-11 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Miami has played in 79 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-39-4).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-16 21-18 21-16 24-18 36-24 9-10

