Braxton Garrett takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB play with 74 total home runs.

Miami's .398 slugging percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Marlins are fifth in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Miami ranks 23rd in runs scored with 326 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins' .323 on-base percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

Marlins hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Miami has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

The Marlins have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.258).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

The lefty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Garrett is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Garrett is seeking his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates L 3-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Home Bryan Hoeing Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Braxton Garrett Kaleb Ort 6/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello 6/30/2023 Braves - Away Bryan Hoeing Jared Shuster 7/1/2023 Braves - Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves - Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.