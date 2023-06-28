How to Watch the Marlins vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
Braxton Garrett takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.
Marlins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB play with 74 total home runs.
- Miami's .398 slugging percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins are fifth in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Miami ranks 23rd in runs scored with 326 (4.1 per game).
- The Marlins' .323 on-base percentage ranks 13th in MLB.
- Marlins hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.
- Miami has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Marlins have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.258).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Garrett (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Garrett is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Garrett is seeking his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Mitch Keller
|6/23/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-1
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Luis Ortiz
|6/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/25/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|6/27/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kaleb Ort
|6/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brayan Bello
|6/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Bryan Hoeing
|Jared Shuster
|7/1/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Charlie Morton
|7/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Spencer Strider
|7/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Miles Mikolas
