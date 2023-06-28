Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (46-34) will clash with Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (40-40) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, June 28. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been set for the game.

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (3-2, 3.64 ERA) vs Kaleb Ort - BOS (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Marlins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 34 times and won 23, or 67.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 22-11 (66.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 5-2 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 15-19 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+200) Garrett Cooper 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130)

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th

