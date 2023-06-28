Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Alex Verdugo and others are listed when the Miami Marlins visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (3-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 15th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jun. 22 7.0 3 2 1 13 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 1 at White Sox Jun. 11 5.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals Jun. 5 5.0 6 4 4 6 0 vs. Padres May. 31 5.1 2 1 1 7 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 113 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .399/.450/.495 on the year.

Arraez has hit safely in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .524 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 69 hits with 13 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .250/.346/.525 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 88 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .307/.379/.477 slash line so far this year.

Verdugo hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .429 with seven doubles, two triples, four walks and eight RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 41 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .278/.356/.450 on the season.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jun. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

