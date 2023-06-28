Luis Arraez leads the Miami Marlins (46-34) into a matchup against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (40-40) at Fenway Park, on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. Arraez is at .399, the best average in the league, and Verdugo ranks eighth at .307.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (3-2) against the Red Sox and Kaleb Ort (1-1).

Marlins vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (3-2, 3.64 ERA) vs Ort - BOS (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will hand the ball to Garrett (3-2) for his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, a 6.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.148 in 15 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kaleb Ort

Ort (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago White Sox while giving up one hit.

In 17 games this season, he has compiled a 5.79 ERA and averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .274 against him.

He will try for his third straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

