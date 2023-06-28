After hitting .240 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Kaleb Ort) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort

Kaleb Ort TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .233 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Fortes has had a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this year (25.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (27.5%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .247 AVG .221 .304 OBP .261 .301 SLG .349 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 7 9/6 K/BB 25/5 2 SB 1

