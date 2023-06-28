Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting .240 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Kaleb Ort) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kaleb Ort
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .233 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Fortes has had a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this year (25.5%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (27.5%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.247
|AVG
|.221
|.304
|OBP
|.261
|.301
|SLG
|.349
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|9/6
|K/BB
|25/5
|2
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Ort (1-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering one hit.
