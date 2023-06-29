Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .282.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 75 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.0% of them.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (12.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (27 of 75), with two or more runs six times (8.0%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.326
|AVG
|.240
|.362
|OBP
|.301
|.482
|SLG
|.387
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|39/9
|K/BB
|43/14
|0
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 104 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bello (5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.27 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.