The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .282.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 75 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.0% of them.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (12.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (27 of 75), with two or more runs six times (8.0%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .326 AVG .240 .362 OBP .301 .482 SLG .387 14 XBH 12 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 39/9 K/BB 43/14 0 SB 3

