Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2000, the Miami Dolphins are No. 9 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.
- A total of eight Dolphins games last season hit the over.
- Miami compiled 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 18th, giving up 337.8 yards per game.
- At home last season, the Dolphins were 6-2. On the road, they were 3-6.
- As the underdog, Miami had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.
- In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.
Dolphins Impact Players
- In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.
- Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In 16 games, Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.
- As a playmaker on defense, Jalen Ramsey compiled 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+800
