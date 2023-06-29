Garrett Cooper and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (126 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Boston Red Sox and Brayan Bello on June 29 at 6:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .253 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Cooper enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

In 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%) Cooper has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 60), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has had an RBI in 22 games this season (36.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 26.7% of his games this year (16 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .274 AVG .232 .305 OBP .281 .416 SLG .455 9 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 20 32/4 K/BB 40/8 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings