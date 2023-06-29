Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (126 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Boston Red Sox and Brayan Bello on June 29 at 6:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .253 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- Cooper enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- In 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%) Cooper has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 60), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has had an RBI in 22 games this season (36.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 26.7% of his games this year (16 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.274
|AVG
|.232
|.305
|OBP
|.281
|.416
|SLG
|.455
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|20
|32/4
|K/BB
|40/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.47 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.27 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
