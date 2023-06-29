Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has six doubles and 13 walks while hitting .188.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 38 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Stallings has driven in a run in six games this season (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.210
|AVG
|.160
|.286
|OBP
|.271
|.242
|SLG
|.240
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.47 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (5-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.27 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.