The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has six doubles and 13 walks while hitting .188.

Stallings has gotten a hit in 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.

In 38 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Stallings has driven in a run in six games this season (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .210 AVG .160 .286 OBP .271 .242 SLG .240 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings