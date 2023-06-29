The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .243 with three doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Chisholm enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350 with three homers.

In 65.9% of his 41 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has homered in 19.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has driven home a run in 15 games this season (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .265 AVG .226 .342 OBP .275 .471 SLG .405 6 XBH 6 4 HR 4 9 RBI 11 26/7 K/BB 28/5 6 SB 8

Red Sox Pitching Rankings