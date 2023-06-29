Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .243 with three doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Chisholm enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350 with three homers.
- In 65.9% of his 41 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 19.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Chisholm has driven home a run in 15 games this season (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.342
|OBP
|.275
|.471
|SLG
|.405
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|26/7
|K/BB
|28/5
|6
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (5-4) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.27 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.27, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
