Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on June 29 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .196 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.
- In 49.2% of his games this season (30 of 61), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 61 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Segura has an RBI in 11 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored a run in 17 of 61 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.216
|AVG
|.179
|.298
|OBP
|.227
|.245
|SLG
|.259
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|16/12
|K/BB
|20/5
|4
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.47 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (104 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.27, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
