Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on June 29 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .196 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.

In 49.2% of his games this season (30 of 61), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 61 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Segura has an RBI in 11 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored a run in 17 of 61 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .216 AVG .179 .298 OBP .227 .245 SLG .259 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 8 16/12 K/BB 20/5 4 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings