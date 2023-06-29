The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .281 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

Wendle has had a hit in 26 of 41 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits seven times (17.1%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In seven games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (29.3%), including three games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .271 AVG .293 .297 OBP .359 .357 SLG .448 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 14/6 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings