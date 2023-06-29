Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .281 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- Wendle has had a hit in 26 of 41 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits seven times (17.1%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In seven games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (29.3%), including three games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.271
|AVG
|.293
|.297
|OBP
|.359
|.357
|SLG
|.448
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|14/6
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 104 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.27 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.