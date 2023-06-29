The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .272.

In 40 of 64 games this season (62.5%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).

In 64 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 17.2% of his games this season, Berti has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (31.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .283 AVG .263 .314 OBP .318 .333 SLG .347 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 19/4 K/BB 29/10 2 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings