Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .272.
- In 40 of 64 games this season (62.5%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
- In 64 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 17.2% of his games this season, Berti has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (31.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.283
|AVG
|.263
|.314
|OBP
|.318
|.333
|SLG
|.347
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|19/4
|K/BB
|29/10
|2
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.27 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
