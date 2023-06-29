Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, June 29 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 69 hits, batting .247 this season with 34 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 13th in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 58.4% of his 77 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (23.4%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 45.5% of his games this season (35 of 77), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.206
|AVG
|.287
|.278
|OBP
|.407
|.434
|SLG
|.601
|15
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|27
|35/13
|K/BB
|38/26
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (104 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.27, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.