Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, June 29 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 69 hits, batting .247 this season with 34 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 13th in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 58.4% of his 77 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (23.4%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 45.5% of his games this season (35 of 77), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .206 AVG .287 .278 OBP .407 .434 SLG .601 15 XBH 19 8 HR 13 19 RBI 27 35/13 K/BB 38/26 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings