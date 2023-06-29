Luis Arraez -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on June 29 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .936, fueled by an OBP of .447 to go with a slugging percentage of .490. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

Arraez has had an RBI in 26 games this year (34.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (40.0%), including six multi-run games (8.0%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .430 AVG .360 .466 OBP .426 .510 SLG .468 10 XBH 10 1 HR 2 23 RBI 16 4/11 K/BB 12/13 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings