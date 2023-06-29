Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on June 29 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .936, fueled by an OBP of .447 to go with a slugging percentage of .490. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Arraez has had an RBI in 26 games this year (34.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (40.0%), including six multi-run games (8.0%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.430
|AVG
|.360
|.466
|OBP
|.426
|.510
|SLG
|.468
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|16
|4/11
|K/BB
|12/13
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.47 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 104 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bello (5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.27 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
