Thursday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (40-41) versus the Miami Marlins (47-34) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on June 29.

The Marlins will call on Jesus Luzardo (6-5) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (5-4).

Marlins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 24 (68.6%) of those contests.

Miami has a record of 24-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 53.5% chance to win.

Miami ranks 24th in the majors with 332 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule