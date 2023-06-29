The Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins will meet on Thursday at Fenway Park, at 6:10 PM ET, with Alex Verdugo and Luis Arraez among those expected to produce at the plate.

The favored Red Sox have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +105. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 21, or 52.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has a record of 14-12, a 53.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 36 of its 80 games with a total this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-16 22-18 21-16 25-18 37-24 9-10

