How to Watch the Marlins vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
The Miami Marlins will look to Luis Arraez for continued success at the plate when they take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
Marlins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB play with 76 total home runs.
- Miami ranks 18th in baseball, slugging .399.
- The Marlins' .263 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- Miami ranks 24th in runs scored with 332 (4.1 per game).
- The Marlins are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Marlins batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- Miami's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.255).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty went seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering two hits.
- Luzardo is aiming to register his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Luzardo will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-1
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Luis Ortiz
|6/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/25/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|6/27/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kaleb Ort
|6/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brayan Bello
|6/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Bryan Hoeing
|Jared Shuster
|7/1/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Charlie Morton
|7/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Spencer Strider
|7/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Miles Mikolas
|7/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Adam Wainwright
