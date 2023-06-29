The Miami Marlins will look to Luis Arraez for continued success at the plate when they take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB play with 76 total home runs.

Miami ranks 18th in baseball, slugging .399.

The Marlins' .263 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Miami ranks 24th in runs scored with 332 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

Marlins batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Miami's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty went seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering two hits.

Luzardo is aiming to register his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Luzardo will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Pirates L 3-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Home Bryan Hoeing Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Braxton Garrett Kaleb Ort 6/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello 6/30/2023 Braves - Away Bryan Hoeing Jared Shuster 7/1/2023 Braves - Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves - Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright

