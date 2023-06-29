When the Miami Marlins (47-34) and Boston Red Sox (40-41) meet at Fenway Park on Thursday, June 29, Jesus Luzardo will get the call for the Marlins, while the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello to the mound. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (5-4, 3.27 ERA)

Marlins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 24, or 68.6%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 24-11 (winning 68.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Marlins went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (45.5%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 17-23 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+210)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 4th

