Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Red Sox on June 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Alex Verdugo, Luis Arraez and others are available in the Boston Red Sox-Miami Marlins matchup at Fenway Park on Thursday, starting at 6:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Marlins vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .396/.447/.490 on the season.
- Arraez has picked up at least one hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has recorded 69 hits with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .247/.347/.520 on the season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Bello Stats
- The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (5-4) will make his 13th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 23
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 5
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Reds
|May. 30
|4.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jesús Luzardo's player props with BetMGM.
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.374/.471 on the season.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 17 doubles, 19 home runs, 27 walks and 61 RBI (73 total hits).
- He's slashed .245/.313/.493 on the season.
- Devers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 25
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|at White Sox
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.