Player prop betting options for Alex Verdugo, Luis Arraez and others are available in the Boston Red Sox-Miami Marlins matchup at Fenway Park on Thursday, starting at 6:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .396/.447/.490 on the season.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 69 hits with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .247/.347/.520 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (5-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 23 6.2 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 at Yankees Jun. 11 7.0 3 2 2 3 2 vs. Rays Jun. 5 6.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Reds May. 30 4.0 5 1 1 4 2

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.374/.471 on the season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Jun. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 17 doubles, 19 home runs, 27 walks and 61 RBI (73 total hits).

He's slashed .245/.313/.493 on the season.

Devers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jun. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 24 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 at White Sox Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

