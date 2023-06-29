The Miami Marlins (47-34) visit the Boston Red Sox (40-41) at 6:10 PM ET on Thursday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent batters. Luis Arraez has an average of .396 (first in league) for the Marlins, while Alex Verdugo is ninth at .302 for the Red Sox.

The Marlins will call on Jesus Luzardo (6-5) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (5-4).

Marlins vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (5-4, 3.27 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins will hand the ball to Luzardo (6-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, a 4.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.191 in 16 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Luzardo will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 24-year-old has put up a 3.27 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.

Bello is looking to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Bello will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

