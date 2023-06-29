Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nick Fortes (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Red Sox Player Props
|Marlins vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Red Sox
|Marlins vs Red Sox Odds
|Marlins vs Red Sox Prediction
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .228.
- In 51.9% of his 52 games this season, Fortes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 7.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.247
|AVG
|.213
|.304
|OBP
|.260
|.301
|SLG
|.337
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|9/6
|K/BB
|26/6
|2
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.47 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (104 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.27 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.