On Thursday, Nick Fortes (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .228.

In 51.9% of his 52 games this season, Fortes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 7.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .247 AVG .213 .304 OBP .260 .301 SLG .337 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 7 9/6 K/BB 26/6 2 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings