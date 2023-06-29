The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .268 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.

Gurriel has had a hit in 30 of 51 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (29.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 51), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 16 games this year (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .221 AVG .309 .266 OBP .364 .314 SLG .464 7 XBH 7 0 HR 3 5 RBI 11 11/5 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 3

