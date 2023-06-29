Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Red Sox - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .268 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Gurriel has had a hit in 30 of 51 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (29.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 51), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 16 games this year (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.221
|AVG
|.309
|.266
|OBP
|.364
|.314
|SLG
|.464
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|11
|11/5
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (104 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.27, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
