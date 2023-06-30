On Friday, Bryan De La Cruz (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .281 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

De La Cruz will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer during his last outings.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 51 of 76 games this year (67.1%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (27.6%).

He has gone deep in nine games this season (11.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (34.2%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (17.1%).

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (35.5%), including six games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .326 AVG .240 .362 OBP .300 .482 SLG .383 14 XBH 12 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 39/9 K/BB 43/14 0 SB 3

