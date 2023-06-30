On Friday, Garrett Cooper (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .253 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Cooper is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 60 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (16.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has driven home a run in 22 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 26.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .274 AVG .232 .305 OBP .281 .416 SLG .455 9 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 20 32/4 K/BB 40/8 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings